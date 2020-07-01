State of Ohio looking to install electric vehicle chargers along main highways

The effort is part of a statewide electric vehicle plan created by "DriveOhio"

(WYTV) – As Lordstown Motors gears up to start making electric pick-up trucks, the state wants to make sure those vehicles can be charged.

“DriveOhio” finished a study and has now released a statewide strategy for electric vehicles.

The key recommendation is to have charging stations available every 50 miles along interstate, state and U.S. routes in Ohio.

Right now, $3.5 million is available in grants to install chargers in 10 Ohio counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull.

The application process for those grants will start on Wednesday.

