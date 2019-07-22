State, local officials survey flood damage in Kinsman

State Senate President Larry Obhof joined Trumbull County's elected officials to see the damage first hand

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It could still be months before the only road leading to about 30 homes on Lakeview Drive is repaired. So on Sunday, the state’s Senate president toured the destruction with local lawmakers to see what type of funding is available to help.

“I think that we’re blessed because nobody got hurt, that’s the big thing,” said George “Skip” Laplante, who had to evacuate his home.

Laplante lives in one of the houses on Lakeview Drive no longer accessible after Saturday’s storm. A big chunk of the only road leading to his house is no longer there.

“They’re tellin’ us anywhere between 30 and 60 days, and I’m looking at this now, there’s no way. I’m thinking maybe four to five months. If it happens sooner, that’s great,” he said.

“There’s gonna be a tremendous amount of embankment material that needs to be put back in place that’ll have to be compacted. Obviously, the roadway will have to be repaired,” said Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith.

Crews with the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office were back out Sunday making repairs to 12 different locations in Kinsman. Preliminary damage estimates from the storm are between $2-3 million.

“We could probably exert our budget for the next 10 years and we wouldn’t be able to fix this by ourself,” said Kinsman Township Trustee Greg Leonhard.

So on Sunday, State Senate President Larry Obhof joined Trumbull County’s elected officials to see the damage first hand.

“It’s pretty astounding how significant the damage is,” Obhof said.

They also tried to figure out what funding is available to help make these much-needed repairs.

“The most important thing is to get this road back online, and it’s gonna cost a significant amount of money,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

“We’re gonna have to access money from the state. We’re gonna have to access money from Ohio Public Works. We’re gonna access any kind of disaster money we can get our hands on,” said Rep. Michael O’Brien.