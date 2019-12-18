State leaders stop by local bakery that hires those with developmental disabilities

Eleven of the 15 employees at N2 Creams and Crumbles Bakery in Boardman have disabilities and are learning to become independent

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s visit to the Valley with his cabinet Wednesday, they stopped at a special shop in Boardman.

The heads of the various departments and divisions in the DeWine Administration spent part of their afternoon at N2 Creams and Crumbles Bakery on Market Street. Eleven of the shop’s 15 employees have developmental disabilities.

Jeff Davis, the director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, took a tour of the business, which first opened in 2012.

“Essentially, it’s just like you and I,” said co-owner Kathy Phillips. “It provides them a job within the community where they can gain independence and then, hopefully, one day, stop receiving and using some of those waiver services so that way we can use those services for other people so they can also grow skills to become independent.”

Money to support the shop and its employees comes from the state, along with matching tax dollars collected through a local levy.