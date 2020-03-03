State leader says Ohioans should not worry about their vote being messed with

Ohio's secretary of state said it would be impossible to access data remotely and highly unlikely anyone would mess with the machine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With two weeks until the primary, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said there is no way to hack the vote.

He said surveillance cameras record as ballot boxes are brought back and there are even locks that require two keys to open.

LaRose also said not to worry about computer hackers.

“The idea of somebody being able to tamper with a voting machine remotely is impossible because [voting machines are] not connected to the internet. The only way they could tamper with a voting machine is if you put your hands on it and they’re not going to allow you to do that.”

LaRose said once election employees verify voting machines are working properly, they get shrink-wrapped so they can’t be tampered with before being delivered to polling places.