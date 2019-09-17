State judges listen in on YSU students’ mock court case on Constitution Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of Youngstown State University scholars spent part of their Constitution Day arguing, giving them a first-hand look at what the federal holiday is all about.

Members of the university’s nationally-ranked “Moot Court” team invited judges from the Seventh District Court of Appeals, the federal district court and the Supreme Court of Ohio to sit in on a case they were presenting.

The team specializes in preparing and arguing cases dealing with constitutional issues and civil rights.

“These are real, high-level judges that they’re arguing before. So it’s really a great experience for them, you know, to both meet these judges and to be forced to defend their arguments before these judges,” said Dr. Paul Sracic, chair of YSU’s political science department.

Recently, YSU’s Moot Court program was ranked fifth in the country, joining the likes of teams from the University of Chicago and the United States Air Force Academy.