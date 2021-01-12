State gives Columbiana County over $1 million for voting equipment

Tuesday, the local Board of Elections decided to stay with the company it has used in the past

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The state of Ohio is giving Columbiana County more than $1 million to buy voting equipment.

Directors say they researched several proposals and recommended the firm ES&S, which is not only their current vendor but will save them about $72,000.

“That will allow us additional breathing room to buy more equipment, to purchase maybe a second scanner as we need it for, you know, big elections like governors’ races and presidential elections,” said Kim Fusco, director of the Board of Elections.

Board members expect their equipment will last at least another 10 years.