YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that four water infrastructure projects in the Mahoning Valley will get a sizeable amount of money from the state.

DeWine said in a release that $135 million in state funding will be set aside for 90 infrastructure projects across 64 counties, including Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana. These grants are part of the fifth round of the Ohio Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success water infrastructure program, which first started in 2021.

The City of Youngstown received the largest grant locally, to the tune of $4.8 million, to replace a sewer line along the Mahoning River from Division Street to West Avenue. The improvements will also include installing a maintenance road and a bike path along the new sewer line. The upgrade will allow for more storage capacity and will eliminate overflows. The project will benefit about 127,000 people.

Columbiana is getting $1.3 million for a new water line connecting the new Crestview Road wellfield to the water treatment plant, which will provide high-quality drinking water to roughly 6,400 people.

The Mahoning County Commissioners are getting $585,000 to replace a water line in Lake Milton, as well as installing new fire hydrants. The project will benefit 113 people.

Cortland will receive $284,104 for water facility improvements, including well field, pipe and waterline updates. According to data from Ohio BUILDS, about 7,100 people will benefit from the project.

The Ohio BUILDS project acts as a continuation of DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which was in part funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Businesses that choose to set up shop in Ohio do so, in large part, because of the generational investments we’ve made in local infrastructure,” said Ohio Department of Development director Lydia Mihalik in a release.

“Having a strong water infrastructure not only safeguards the health and well-being of our residents, but it makes our neighborhoods more resilient and better prepares local leaders for sustainable economic growth,” DeWine said.

A detailed breakdown of projects and funds across the state can be viewed through the Ohio BUILDS website.