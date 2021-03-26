State Fire Marshal visits Youngstown to honor charitable 11-year-old

Thomas Jeffries is now an honorary fire marshal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The State Fire Marshal came to Youngstown on Friday to honor 11-year-old Thomas Jeffries.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon learned about the boy’s gifts toward first responders after a First News story in January.

Jeffries is now an honorary fire marshal.

The Youngstown Fire Department helped celebrate him by giving him treats, memorabilia and a ride in a fire truck.

They said it was to thank Jeffries for his dedication and gifts to the city’s firefighters and police officers.

“It’s simply amazing to see somebody so young take this selfless act of taking things to people that don’t always have good days,” Reardon said.

“I wasn’t expecting this again but it’s real nice, you know? We have nice firefighters and police officers in this city,” Jeffries said.

Members of the K-9 unit were also in attendance.

Jeffries said he wants to join their team someday.