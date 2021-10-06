State Fire Marshal asking for public’s help in solving Warren arson

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The State Fire Marshal is asking for the public’s help in solving an arson in Warren.

Investigators say someone intentionally set a fire Monday at a house on Oak St. SW.

The people who live weren’t home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, Warren Police Department, and the Warren Fire Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2512 or the Warren Fire Department at 330-841-2542.