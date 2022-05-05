WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Farm is recognizing its 100th anniversary by giving back to the communities it serves. That includes right here in the Mahoning Valley.

Thursday morning, agents continued to work on a home build on Hazelwood Avenue SE in Warren. It was alongside Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley.

The house will be dedicated to Amelia Golden on May 19.

“I’m still in denial about it. Just seeing everybody working is just, I just feel like I’m just working right now to help somebody else but it’s mine. So it’s kind of hard to believe,” Golden said.

Their service continued with food packing with the United Way.

Governor Mike DeWine declared May 5 as State Farm Community Impact Day.