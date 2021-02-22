State Farm donation will provide 90,000 meals for Second Harvest

Agents from around the Valley wanted to find a way to make a difference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The generosity just keeps flowing to help feed those in need.

State Farm agents around the Mahoning Valley donated $15,000 — altogether including the company match — to the Second Harvest Food Bank. That’s enough funding to provide 90,000 meals.

The agents wanted to find a way to make a difference.

“Second Harvest is just a pillar of the community when you think of who are you going to partner up with to help our community. It’s one of the first people that we think of,” said Jamie Blott, a State Farm agent in Austintown.

Columbiana County State Farm agents alone donated $4,000 to Second Harvest last week.