State demands gas company with customers in Trumbull Co. follow rules or close

PUCO said One Source Energy hasn't corrected violations or shown up to necessary hearings

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has fined a natural gas company serving over 100 customers, primarily in Southington Township in Trumbull County.

PUCO said One Source Energy, LLC lacks the managerial, technical and financial resources necessary to safely operate a natural gas utility.

The company is also likely in violation of state and federal gas pipeline safety standards, PUCO said.

One Source Energy has been fined $25,000 for enrolling new customers when it was previously demanded not to, PUCO said.

PUCO said the company didn’t acknowledge or correct its violations after two safety inspections and didn’t show up for PUCO hearings.

PUCO is asking the Ohio Attorney General to seek a court order to make One Source Energy comply to safety standards.

If the company does not comply, PUCO will force it to close by September 6 of this year.

PUCO will let One Source Energy customers know what’s going on. If customers have any questions about their utility service, they can reach PUCO at 800-686-7826.