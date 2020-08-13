State COVID-19 mandates force cancellation of World of Outlaws at Sharon Speedway

The show was scheduled for August 22

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – Continued state mandates to curb the spread of the coronavirus has forced Sharon Speedway in Hartford to cancels the popular World of Outlaws Late Model event.

The show was scheduled for August 22.

State mandates that limit spectators and other social and health guidelines has made it impossible to host the show.

The 2020 season continues to be indefinitely on hold.

Those who have purchased tickets for the World of Outlaws event will be refunded to the credit/debit card used to purchase tickets.