State auditor: Wellsville School District made over $36K of ‘sloppy’ insurance errors

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The state auditor says “sloppy” insurance errors by the Wellsville Local School District resulted in a recovery of more than $36,000.

According to Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, a 2020 financial audit of the Columbiana County school district found that two employees were improperly included in the district’s insurance program and that the district paid a total of $30,057 in premiums on their behalf. Those employees were unaware that they were even in the plan.

Faber said that money now goes to an insurance pool to pay all member district claims.

A finding for recovery was issued against former Treasurer Robert Barrett and Treasurer Nancy Francis and their bonding company, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, for the Wellsville City School District’s General Fund.

Additionally, several district employees received healthcare benefits without paying their share of premiums, according to Faber. The auditor noted that there is no written documentation, contracts, or Board of Education action approving the benefits.

That amount totaled $6,280.

A finding for recovery was issued against those employees as well as the district’s treasurer and former treasurer and their bonding companies.

“This is a just sloppy handling of tax dollars and it cannot be tolerated,” said Auditor Faber. “Attention to detail is imperative to a successful financial operation and this school district should ensure these oversights are corrected.”

Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard Bereschik said the errors occurred during unusual circumstances during a transition to a new treasurer. He said he anticipates that the district will receive a full recovery of the funds.

“We have been working with the auditor’s office throughout this whole ordeal,” he said.