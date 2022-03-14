LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A state agency will soon occupy space inside the old Sparkle Market in Lisbon.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is moving into the eastern side of the building, according to Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson. It should be open by March 28.

The new office is twice the size of the current one and will have more terminals to speed up services.

Future plans for the space for the BMV include a drive-thru for vehicle registration.

Sparkle Market closed operations at the Route 45 location in September 2020.