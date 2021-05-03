Startup 3-D manufacturer in Youngstown sold to industry leader in Pittsburgh

The purchase price for Freshmade 3-D was not released

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major victory for the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI).

Freshmade 3-D, one of YBI’s additive manufacturing companies, has become the incubator’s first major exit. A company from the Pittsburgh area has bought Freshmade 3-D.

One of Freshmade’s first products, unveiled in 2016, was a life-sized bobblehead version of Donald Trump.

The company buying Freshmade is ExOne, an industry leader in the manufacturing of 3-D printers. Freshmade used its patented AMClad tooling process to make the statue, and it’s that process that made Freshmade valuable to ExOne.

“Entrepreneurs work very hard, obviously, and in some instances, their desire is to create a business that you sustain and one indefinitely. But another strategy is to have a company come in and acquire it, and that’s what’s happened in this case,” said YBI CEO Barb Ewing.

One of the co-founders of Freshmade 3-D, Rich Wetzel, will join ExOne’s application team. The purchase price for Freshmade 3-D was not released.