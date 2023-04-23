BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, people laced up their bowling shoes at Camelot Lanes for a good cause.

Veterans Outreach is a group working to help and give back to veterans in every way possible. Sunday’s bowling tournament — called “Stars and Strikes” — at Camelot Lanes was a fun way for the community to support their mission.

“All veterans give their lives — some all at once, and some over a long period of time,” said Teri Ely, executive director of Veterans’ Outreach.

“When they come in to see us, they need help, and they let us know what kind of help they need,” said John Ely, president and founder. “But a lot of people are asking, ‘How do we help veterans?’ We say, ‘Well, we help them every way possible.'”

The organization offers three main programs:

Direct aid, which provides financial assistance for veterans in a crisis situation

Heroes’ Closet, which offers clothing, household goods, furniture and more to veterans on a donation-basis

Freedom Food Pantry, which provides fresh and nonperishable foods to food-insecure veterans up to three times a week

Bob Smith, owner of Camelot Lanes, wanted to help support the veterans in the Valley, so he donated the bowling lanes for the fundraiser. He says so many sponsors from the community helped him make the event possible.

“I think that’s what the community has to do. The men and the women have donated so much, for our country and for our community,” Smith said. “We just have to help them get to the people.”

“The community support means everything. It means we work harder to do more to help the veterans that this community loves so much,” Teri Ely said.

The “Stars and Strikes” tournament cost $50 and included food, three games and the chance to win awards and gift baskets. All proceeds will help Veterans’ Outreach help veterans.