YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Star skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk is among those who were announced for the Thomas Colloquiom On Free Enterprise Lecture Series at Youngstown State University.

YSU announced on its website that Hawk will speak at Stambaugh Auditorium at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Hawk is a 12-time world champion skateboarder and a 16-time X-Games medalist. Hawk is known as the first skater to ever complete a 900, the trick known as the holy grail of vert skating.

Hawk helped launch Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, a billion-dollar video game franchise. He also is a New York Times bestselling author who has given over $10 million to skatepark projects throughout the United States.

Tickets will be available on Aug. 15.

Decorated female track athlete Allyson Felix is also among those who are featured in the series. Felix will speak at Stambaugh Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to YSU’s website, Felix has won 13 global titles, 10 US Championships, 11 Olympic Medals, set a World Record and delivered the fastest 400m relay split in World Championship history. Felix holds the most US Track & Field Olympic medals of all time.

Felix is an ambassador for Right to Play and Play Works, as well as being a member of The President’s Council on Fitness, Sport and Nutrition. She also helps provide Los Angeles area teens with tools to prepare themselves for higher education through their ACTS College Summit.

Tickets for Felix’s speech will be available on Aug. 8.

Other speakers that are featured later in the series are financial literacy entrepreneur John Hope Bryant and Pepsi Co. CEO Indra Nooyi.

More information on the lecture series can be found on YSU’s website.