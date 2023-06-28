BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ronald McDonald House Charities has a new way to help families with what they call “Star Corner” in the Mahoning Valley.

This past May, the charity started the “Star Corner” at Akron Children’s Hospital. It is located in the emergency room and is designed for children who have a sibling receiving emergency care.

Ronald McDonald House representatives say they want to help parents focus on the child needing medical attention.

“We’re helping the families by providing a safe, educational, welcoming area for the siblings,” says chief of marketing and communications Jeanine Carroll.

Carroll says they are currently operating on a limited schedule. They are in need of volunteers so that the Star Corner can be available more often.