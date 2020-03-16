Stambaugh, Deyor and others cancel events

All events scheduled from March 12 through at least April 4 are canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – All events at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown are canceled for the time being, and other venues are rolling out their official announcements, too.

All events scheduled from March 12 through at least April 4 are canceled at Stambaugh.

Attempts to reschedule will be made and refunds will be offered, according to Stambaugh management.

If you are a ticket holder of any of the canceled events, please keep your ticket for use when the event is rescheduled.

Ticket holders will be notified by email as information becomes available regarding the status of each specific event.

Event information will be listed on Stambaugh’s website.

If a refund is issued for a particular event, Stambaugh Auditorium will only provide refunds for tickets purchased directly from the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium or StambaughAuditorium.com. Tickets purchased from any other source will not be refunded by Stambaugh Auditorium.

In addition to canceled events, Stambaugh Auditorium is reducing its office and box office hours. From March 16 to March 20, box office hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting March 23, hours will be further reduced to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Managers are asking people who need to contact the Stambaugh to do so by email or phone. If you need to visit in person, please call ahead of time before you arrive at (330) 747-5175, the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office can be reached at 330-259-0555, or contact us via email at info@stambaughauditorium.com or boxoffice@stambaughauditorium.com.

The DeYor Performing Arts Center also officially announced Monday that performances are canceled for the near future.

Also, all events scheduled for the month of March to take place at the Covelli Centre and Packard Music Hall will be either be suspended or canceled.

The Kent Stage has rescheduled some acts. Robert Cray will perform on Friday, June 5, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will return on Thursday, June 18, John Waite plays on Friday, July 31 and Marc Cohn will come to Kent on Wednesday, Sept 16. A rescheduled Bob Mould appearance will be announced very soon.

Tickets for the original shows on the Kent Stage will be honored for the new dates.