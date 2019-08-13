Stambaugh Charter Academy holds Back to School Bash to connect teachers with students

School administrators say this initial connection can really help cut down disciplinary issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With school just about the begin for the year, students at Stambaugh Charter Academy went to the school’s 10th annual Back to School Bash on Monday.

It’s a chance to have the kids reconnect with their teachers and fellow students.

Some of the events included an inflatable bounce course, snow cones, a DJ and free hair cuts.

School administrators say this initial connection can really help cut down disciplinary issues.

“When you have a relationship with a student and they’re having a rough day, it’s much easier for them to come in and take a minute and then be able to discuss it with you because you’ve already built that relationship with them before you even get to that point,” said Joni Byus, dean of fifth and sixth grade.

The first day of school at Stambaugh Charter Academy is Aug. 20.