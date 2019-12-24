Stambaugh Auditorium receives $50,000 grant toward restoration project

The restoration project includes razing and replacing the Fifth Avenue staircase and promenade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Stambaugh Auditorium received a $50,000 grant to make improvements to the building’s staircase, grand entrance and promenade.

The entire Monumental Staircase and Facade Restoration Project will cost around $5 million.

The restoration project includes razing and replacing the Fifth Avenue staircase and promenade, reconstructing retaining walls, cleaning the outside of the building, adding lighting fixtures and restoring all decorative metalwork at the grand entrance.

The grant comes from the Monday Musical Club Fund of The Youngstown Foundation.

It will be a couple of years before the work starts.