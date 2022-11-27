YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Stambaugh Auditorium’s halls are decked in honor of the return of the TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft Show.

The craft show is back for the first time since 2019. Displayed on all three levels of the auditorium, the show features over 70 vendors displaying their unique arts, crafts and food.

Jamie Marshall, Chief Strategy Officer of Stambaugh Auditorium, said this event is a great way to get people to enjoy the historic building.

“The biggest reward that we have with holding this event and having all these vendors is just getting people in the building,” Marshall said. “It’s a great building historic to Youngstown. We’ve spent a lot of time putting up our Christmas decorations for people to come in and enjoy.”