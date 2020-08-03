Stambaugh Auditorium board of directors celebrates 100 years since first meeting

During the first meeting on August 3, 1920, board members began planning for Stambaugh Auditorium's construction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Exactly 100 years ago, the board of directors at Stambaugh Auditorium held its first meeting. On Monday, the current board members met to commemorate the 100th anniversary.

During the first meeting, which took place August 3, 1920, board members began planning for Stambaugh Auditorium’s construction.

On Monday, the board watched a video highlighting Henry Stambaugh, the founder of the venue, and moments leading up to the first board meeting.

“We always think of it as a jewel in the community,” said Terry Cloonan, president of the board. “We’re here to make life better for everyone and really add a lot of economic impact as well, which, of course, has been hindered now but we’re looking forward to finding ways to move ahead and keep things going.”

The 100th anniversary of the building itself will be in 2026.