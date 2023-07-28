YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is in need of officers as staffing shortages hit the department hard.

“It’s not a Youngstown problem or a Mahoning County problem, it’s a national problem,” said Captain Brad Blackburn, patrol commander at YPD.

Blackburn says the number of patrol officers they have continues to drop by roughly 10-15 officers each year. Now, they are at the point where officers are being mandated, asked to work overtime, and pulled off of their normal jobs to work patrols.

“Before we could fill 95 of our spots with just what we had, officers assigned to the turns. Now, maybe 50% of the spots are being filled with overtime, mandates, and other staffing,” Blackburn said.

YPD Staff Inspector Luitenent Brian Butler says when an officer is mandated it means they have to work an additional eight hours on top of their shift. Then, be back to work hours later to do their normal shift again.

“I got hired here 22 years ago, and there were over 1,000 people that took the civil service test. Our last civil service test, I had nine people,” Butler said.

Butler says he remembers a time when it was difficult to make it into the police academy because of how many applicants there were. Now, he says they are paying people to go, paying for advertisements, and actively recruiting, but still aren’t getting enough.

Blackburn explained that although some other departments start out with higher pay, there are benefits to working at YPD. The Youngstown Police Department has divisions that some other smaller communities and departments don’t have. Such as a crime lab, detective divisions, a SWAT team, special units, and more.

“In Youngstown, there’s opportunity to move to other divisions. If you want to specialize in community police or in NRU (Neighborhood Response Unit) or Vice, something like that. I think that’s one of the best things we have going here,” Blackburn said.

Butler says some other things that set them apart from other departments are diversity and how they interact with the community. But overall, you have to have a desire to want to help people and care about the Youngstown area.

He is hoping people who never even considered a career in law enforcement will give it some thought.

“We don’t have a hard-line rule of who we take and who we don’t. It’s a multifaceted approach to look at a person’s life and where they’re heading and not so much where they’ve been,” Butler said.

In order to be considered, you must have a high school diploma and be at least 21 years old. Butler says they will even hire candidates while they go through the police academy and pay for it, so applicants don’t have to worry about keeping another job during that time.

The department also has other positions they are actively looking to fill such as a clerk or 911 call takers.

Anyone interested in inquiring about working for YPD can email Butler at LtButler@youngstownohio.gov.