Staffing issues temporarily close Boardman business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staffing issues have temporarily closed a Boardman business.

Beef and Keg on Market Street is closed until further notice.

A social media post from the owners says that “due to serious staffing issues, Beef and Keg will be temporarily closing our restaurant and lounge.”

Johnny’s Banquet Center will continue to book and offer rooms.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Pour House in Poland.

“We thank you and look forward to seeing you at Beef and Keg in the near future,” the owners wrote.