Staff shortage closes local library branch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Library on Early Street is temporarily closed.

This is due to a staff shortage related to COVID-19.



The library will be deep cleaned and sanitized while closed.

It is expected to reopen on September 13.

All Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) staff is required to wear masks, and patrons are encouraged to wear them while visiting the Library.

All branches have installed devices to neutralize allergens, viruses and other harmful airborne particles. The bipolar ionization (NBPI) devices were purchased with CARES Act money.