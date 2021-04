The statewide campaign takes place every year on the second Wednesday of April

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – To raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month, Ohioans were encouraged to wear blue on Wednesday.

Teachers and staff at Columbiana Exempted Village School District took part and had shirts made. They were made in the district by the students at Clipper Graphics and Columbiana High School.