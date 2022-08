YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Just as the new school year is getting underway, help is available for children in need of some clothing.

The Saint Vincent DePaul Society in Youngstown is holding a sock and underwear giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The supplies are available for students from preschool through 12th grade. Adults must be present with the children who need the clothing.