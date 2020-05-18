St. Stan’s Pierogi announces it will not be returning

The project director also said that the church is scheduled to close at the end of June

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Stan’s Pierogi announced Saturday that they will not be returning.

Project Director Julie Brincko made the announcement that after being forced to close due to the pandemic, the pierogi program will be closed permanently.

She also said that the church is scheduled to close at the end of June.

Brincko thanked loyal customers who had spent lunch time with them on Fridays over the years.

She also thanked the dedicated volunteers from parishioners to customers.

Brincko ended her announcement with some good news.

She said that there is a church interested in potentially taking over the program. They are still working on the details. You can see any updates on their Facebook page.