St. Paul’s Lutheran Church collecting toys for local children in need

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youth Group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is trying to spread a little cheer to children at Christmas.

From now until December 20, they’ll be collecting new, unwrapped toys.

Youth Director Stacey Altiere said they’re in need of toys for children of all ages.

The toys collected will be donated throughout the community to places like the Urban League, Christy House and Someplace Safe.

“There’s a lot of families that really are having problems financially that may not have had these same problems had the pandemic not happened, so we’re trying to ease the burden as much as possible throughout the entire community,” Altiere said.

Toys can be dropped off either at the church office at St. Paul’s from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days at the Warren Fire Department on South Street, or at the Warren Police Department.