HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks two years since St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire.

Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back side of the building. Parishioners showed up, in shock at what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal ruled the cause as “undetermined.”

In the meantime, work continues to repair and restore the church. WKBN spoke with Father Michael Swierz in November. He said crews were still working on a few projects including finishing the roof, addressing structural issues with a wall and installing church lighting.

He says they hope to have the church back open this spring.