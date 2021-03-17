St. Patrick’s Day Mass carried on YouTube for Valley parishioners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A special Saint Patrick’s Day mass took place Wednesday in Youngstown.

The afternoon service from Saint Columba Cathedral was broadcast on YouTube It was put on by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.

“Today is St. Patrick’s Day when we celebrate St. Patrick bringing Christianity to Ireland. That is why most Irish celebrations start out with Mass and go into celebrating our Irish American history,” said Danny O’Connell, spokesperson for the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.

The group said they wanted people stuck at home due to the pandemic to be able to watch.