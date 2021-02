Because of COVID-19, some churches are moving away from applying ashes on forehead

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard is moving locations again after a damaging fire last month.

Ash Wednesday services are at Hubbard High School in the auditorium.

Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten season.

Because of COVID-19, some churches are moving away from applying ashes on foreheads in the traditional sign of the cross.

At St. Pat’s, you can see the priest opted for a quicker “dab.”

Other churches are “sprinkling” the ashes over parishioners.