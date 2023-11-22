HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been over two years since St. Patrick Church in Hubbard was damaged by a fire. Though they initially hoped to reopen by this fall, delays have pushed it back even further.

Fr. Michael Swierz says crews have been working diligently, but they are still waiting on handrails and the church’s elevator, which should arrive on Dec. 1.

About 87% of a shipment of doors arrived damaged, adding to the delays.

Meanwhile, the church continues to hold Mass in the Parish Center next door.

“It’s just been one thing after another. But, you know, in this time of Thanksgiving, we are thankful that we have this worship space. We have our church community still together and we can gather to give thanks no matter what difficulty we may encounter,” Fr. Swierz said.

Fr. Swierz says their new goal is to reopen on Jan. 18, the three-year anniversary of the fire.