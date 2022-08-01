HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The St. Patrick’s parish community is hard at work getting ready for the start of the church’s annual festival later this week.

The 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Parish Festival starts Thursday evening. The festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser.

The parish hasn’t been able to host its other fundraisers including Lenten fish fries since a fire heavily damaged the church in Jan. 2021.

The festival includes free live entertainment, basket raffles, and the delicious homemade food it’s known for.

Even though food costs have gone up, Father Michael Swierz said the prices at the festival haven’t.

“We didn’t want to raise any of the prices to make it easier for families. We’re a young parish and a young community, and we just didn’t want to do that to our young families. So all of the prices for the food will all be the same as it was last year,” said Father Swierz.

Money raised from the festival goes to support the parish and its ministries.

The event runs from Thursday through Sunday.