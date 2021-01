A number of people came to the daily Mass, which couldn't be held inside the badly damaged church building

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday marked the first Mass at St. Patrick Church in Hubbard since Monday’s devastating fire.

Parishioners had to celebrate Mass in the parish center because the church itself was too damaged.

However, firefighters were able to save some of the religious artifacts that are so important to the church community.

A number of people came to the daily Mass, trying to share hope for the future despite the $4 million bill to fix the damage.