COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday may be over, but St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are still happening across the Valley.

Birdfish Brewing Company in Columbiana will have another full day packed with fun celebrations on Saturday. On Friday, there was Irish bagpipes, beers, Irish Food and many other performances.

Saturday’s entertainment will feature Steel Valley Pipes & Drums, The Irish Brigadiers, The Hired Hands and Burke School of Irish Dance. For a detailed schedule of events, visit Birdfish Brewing Co.’s Facebook page. There will also be food trucks serving Irish food throughout the day.

Birdfish partnered with Stray Cat Studios out of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania for a part of their event. Stray Cat Studios is a locally-owned pottery studio that started back in 2013 with a mission to better its community.

People lined up outside Birdfish for a custom-made ceramic mug, they gave away 150 yesterday and plan to give an additional 100 mugs out starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The company asks that those looking for mugs line up single-file at the front door.

If you miss out on getting a mug, Birdfish owners say you can order the mug directly to your house from Stray Cat Studios.