St. Jude combined parish festival will happen ‘by car’ this year

The festival will take place sometime around Aug. 9 and will be a food-only festival by car

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes Festival is still happening this year as organizers try a new approach.

This year, it will be a food-only festival by car. People will drive up, place an order and someone will bring them their food.

It hasn’t been determined yet how many days it will take place, but it will be around Sunday, August 9.

“We know we can do this safely and it’s a way that we don’t eliminate everything,” said Father Christopher Cicero of St. Jude.

Among the items planned to be served are fried fish and sausage.

Organizers hope the food is a good enough reason to bring people out.