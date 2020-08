The festival goes from 4:30-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Jude Church in Columbiana will be holding a drive-thru food festival this weekend.

It will feature some of the foods that you can normally find at their church festival, like cavatelli, sausage, fish sandwiches and fries.

The festival goes from 4:30-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The church is located at 180 7th Street.