St. Joseph Hospital staff delivers video rendition of ‘The Night Before Christmas’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Creativity has been at its highest during the pandemic. We’ve all had to think of new ways to do the things we’ve always done before.

Its no different for leaders at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren. Their annual Christmas tradition with nearby schools had to adapt, and they did it through a video.

Usually, staff from the hospital would go to Jefferson and Willard elementary schools to decorate cookies and spend time with the kids. This year, that wasn’t possible so they created a video instead.

Hospital staff is taking turns reading The Night Before Christmas. It’s a creative way to interact with the community.

“It just kind of fit right into 2020,” said Kathy Cook, president of St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Hospital leaders say say even with the change of plans, it has still been rewarding.

“I love seeing different creativity that people have and the hidden talents that they may not know they had until we were in a position where we have to think of different ways to come up with these things,” said Patient Advocate Erin Fantidis.

For many of the people in the video, this year has been anything but easy. This video, they say, was a breath of fresh air.

“The feedback on it was amazing and to share it with even their own families and having that out in the community as well because the community has supported us so much. This is a way that we can share in something really good,” Fantidis said.

Cook said the effort is an example of the teamwork at the hospital and the amazing workers.

“We have an amazing team of people, and that includes everyone. Just knowing that we’re not in it alone. We have to rely on each other,” she said.

