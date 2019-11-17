St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown celebrates World Day of the Poor

The church had a commemoration and a prayer service at the statue right outside the church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday marks the third annual World Day of the Poor.

It was created by Pope Francis and is a day of kindness and giving back to those less fortunate.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown had a commemoration and a prayer service at the statue right outside the church.

Mary Jean McCaffery, a contributor to the event, says that they’ve taken a large collection for the poor.

“We thought that we would coordinate that by asking people to kind of dig into their pockets and go buy some food items, some non perishable things, so that we can stock the pantry over here at St. John’s Episcopal Church,” said McCaffery.

McCaffery also says that every third Saturday of the month, St. John’s Episcopal Church provides local families in need with food and clothing.