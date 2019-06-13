Lockdown lifted at St. Elizabeth's Boardman, Youngstown hospitals after threat

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The lockdown has been lifted at St. Elizabeth Health Center's hospitals in Youngstown and Boardman.

The hospitals were placed under an "external lockdown" Thursday morning due to an unspecified threat, according to a Mercy Health spokesman. He said the threat was made through a phone call.

During the lockdown, business continued as usual, but people weren't allowed to come inside unless accompanied by emergency vehicles.

Police are investigating the threat and gave the all clear on Thursday afternoon.

