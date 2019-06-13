Lockdown lifted at St. Elizabeth's Boardman, Youngstown hospitals after threat
The hospitals have since reopened
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The lockdown has been lifted at St. Elizabeth Health Center's hospitals in Youngstown and Boardman.
The hospitals were placed under an "external lockdown" Thursday morning due to an unspecified threat, according to a Mercy Health spokesman. He said the threat was made through a phone call.
During the lockdown, business continued as usual, but people weren't allowed to come inside unless accompanied by emergency vehicles.
Police are investigating the threat and gave the all clear on Thursday afternoon.
Check back here for updates on this developing story.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Heavy rain means hay for Canfield woman's horses is in short supply
- Youngstown man receives sentence in ex-girlfriend's death, dismemberment
- Youngstown Schools cutting more staff, including administrators
- WYTV marks Founder's Day with volunteer event