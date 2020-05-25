St. Dominic’s in Youngstown among churches resuming in-person Mass

Most parishes will not start back up until Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Public celebration of Mass starts back up today in Ohio.

Most parishes will not start back up until Tuesday, but St. Dominic’s in Youngstown will hold one mass today, it’s at 9 a.m.

According to the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan, there will be less than 50% occupancy in church buildings and social distancing will be followed.

Even though public Mass will be celebrated in-person once again, there is no obligation to attend. This dispensation will be in effect until further notice.

You should check your local parish for more information.