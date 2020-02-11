St. Clair Twp. police sergeant sentenced in theft case

A former St. Clair Township police sergeant was sentenced for theft in office

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A former St. Clair Township police sergeant was sentenced for theft in office.

According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Joseph Brophey was sentenced to 12 months in prison for falsifying timesheets and collecting unearned overtime in the amount of $20,190.62.

The scheme lasted from 2010 to 2016.

Yost said Brophey tried to cover up the crime during an audit and investigation.

Brophey pleaded guilty in October 2019 to felony counts of theft in office, tampering with records and breaking and entering.

The sentence requires him to pay restitution for the falsified overtime and surrender his peace officer certification.