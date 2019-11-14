St. Clair Twp. pharmacy robbed of narcotics

Police are reviewing surveillance video and are searching for the robber

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in St. Clair Township are investigating an armed robbery of a local pharmacy.

An armed man walked into Buckeye Pharmacy on State Route 170 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and robbed the business at gunpoint.

“There was a white male wearing a camo jacket, camo pants. He had a gray hoodie on, a black toboggan. Came in the pharmacy,” said Det. Greg Smith.

When the unmasked man entered the store, he went to the checkout and slid a note to the employees, demanding narcotics right away.

“They gave him some of the items and he pulled out a firearm during the robbery,” Smith said.

After the man received an unknown amount of drugs, he left and anxiously drove off in a Subaru Forester.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man, saying any piece of information could be useful.

“Someone might recognize the guy. It may be someone that lives in their town or maybe they saw him nearby at a local business prior to this happening. Even if you think it’s small and you don’t think it’s significant, contact us and let us know,” Smith said.

The police department can be reached at 330-386-3585.

No one was injured during the robbery.