St. Christine parish cancels Summer Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Christine Parish announced that the annual Summer Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was supposed to take place June 11 through June 14.

The festival committee at Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers also decided to cancel the COSP Festival at St. Nicholas Church.

The decision was made to keep with Governor Mike DeWine’s and the Ohio Department of Health’s current recommendations of handling coronavirus, which have an uncertain end date to continue on with large gatherings.

There will not be a rescheduled date for this year. Next year, the festival will be June 10-13, 2021.

The festival is still continuing the big raffle this year, a chance to win $6,000. There will be early bird drawings leading up to the big drawing on June 14.

The parish asks people to buy or sell tickets and mail them to the parish office with attention to “Festival Ticket Chairman.”