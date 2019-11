The road is shut down between Larson West and Peck Leach

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, part of SR 534 is closed due to an accident involving a car and an Amish buggy.

The road is shut down between Larson West and Peck Leach.

Officials say that there are only minor injuries.

We are currently on scene, stay with us for updates.