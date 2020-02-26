Springtime open burn ban goes into effect across Ohio this weekend

This ban includes the burning of yard waste, trash and debris

GLENMOOR, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters in Columbiana County are reminding residents about the statewide burn ban that will be going into effect next week.

The Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department posted a reminder on its Facebook page Tuesday, letting everyone know that the ban goes into effect March 1.

The open burn ban will be in effect until May 31.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, ODNR prohibits outdoor open burning and controlled fires in March, April, May, October and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The ban includes the burning of yard waste, trash and debris. This even affects burning in a proper burn barrel.

In order to burn outside of the time and date restrictions, Ohio residents need to have permission from the landowner, stay with the fire while it burns and take reasonable precautions to prevent it from escaping.

The following are never allowed to be burned in Ohio:

Food waste

Dead animals

Materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or made from petroleum

Here are other listed restrictions by the EPA: