Springfield Twp. hosts wall of history with new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A wall celebrating the history of Springfield Township was installed Tuesday at the Springfield Township Historical Society.

The exhibit shows 140 century homes in the area. All the houses are at least 100 years old.

It’s a project that started last year during the pandemic. A member of the historical society and his wife drove around taking pictures of the homes. They’re now arranged on the walls of the historical society.

“The goal was to update the program and make it available to the community,” said Springfield Trustee John Grossen.

Six of the houses were formerly one-room schoolhouses.

People can come in on open house weekends and find a photo of their house. There is also a book with information on when the houses were built.